Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.42 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,222 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $20,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,121,000 after purchasing an additional 771,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,269,000 after purchasing an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 856,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 131,801 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,651,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVY opened at $107.00 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $91.98 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $1,464,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

