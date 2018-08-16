Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $10.11 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 90,339 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.7% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Henry Gomez sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $223,250.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 138,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $2,206,400.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,779.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,200,350 shares of company stock worth $80,944,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $16.03 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

