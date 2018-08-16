AnaptysBio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (ANAB)

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 830% compared to the average daily volume of 172 put options.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANAB. JMP Securities set a $153.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

ANAB stock opened at $82.62 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.19, a current ratio of 16.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.36 and a beta of 2.88.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.13. sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,830,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,066,000 after purchasing an additional 882,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,046,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,101,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,278,000 after purchasing an additional 54,773 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 523,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,449,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 491,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

