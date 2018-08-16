Analyzing Lombard Medical (EVARF) & ICU Medical (ICUI)

Lombard Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI) and ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Lombard Medical alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lombard Medical and ICU Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A ICU Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lombard Medical and ICU Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A ICU Medical 5.93% 12.78% 10.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lombard Medical and ICU Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lombard Medical $12.17 million 0.03 -$31.03 million N/A N/A ICU Medical $1.29 billion 4.65 $68.64 million $5.52 53.22

ICU Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical.

Volatility and Risk

Lombard Medical has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ICU Medical has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.7% of ICU Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of ICU Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICU Medical beats Lombard Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lombard Medical

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs. It also provides IV solutions, such as normal salines, ringers, etc., which are used to replenish fluids and electrolytes; irrigation solutions to hydrate the wound, remove deep debris, assist with visual examination, to prevent infection, and improve healing; and nutritional solutions that feed vitamins, minerals, and other natural therapeutic substances directly into the blood stream. In addition, the company offers infusion pumps under the Plum 360, LifeCare PCA, SapphirePlus, and Sapphire names; Cogent 2-in-1 and LiDCO LX1 hemodynamic monitoring systems; CardioFlo hemodynamic monitoring sensors; TriOx PICC invasive venous oximetry sensors; SafeSet closed blood sampling and conservation systems; Transpac consumable blood pressure transducers; and Q2 Plus continuous cardiac output/oximetry systems. The company sells its products primarily to acute care hospitals, wholesalers, ambulatory clinics, and alternate site facilities, such as clinics, home health care providers, and long-term care facilities. ICU Medical, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Lombard Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lombard Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.