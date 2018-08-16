Analyzing Government Properties Income Trust (GOV) & HENDERSON Ld De/S (HLDCY)

Government Properties Income Trust (OTCMKTS: HLDCY) and HENDERSON Ld De/S (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Government Properties Income Trust has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENDERSON Ld De/S has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

58.0% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HENDERSON Ld De/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Government Properties Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and HENDERSON Ld De/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Government Properties Income Trust $316.53 million 5.16 $12.09 million $2.02 8.15 HENDERSON Ld De/S $3.14 billion 7.27 $3.90 billion $0.57 9.09

HENDERSON Ld De/S has higher revenue and earnings than Government Properties Income Trust. Government Properties Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HENDERSON Ld De/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Government Properties Income Trust and HENDERSON Ld De/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Government Properties Income Trust 4 1 2 0 1.71 HENDERSON Ld De/S 1 0 0 0 1.00

Government Properties Income Trust currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.85%. Given Government Properties Income Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Government Properties Income Trust is more favorable than HENDERSON Ld De/S.

Profitability

This table compares Government Properties Income Trust and HENDERSON Ld De/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Government Properties Income Trust 7.42% 2.16% 0.79% HENDERSON Ld De/S N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Government Properties Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Government Properties Income Trust pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. HENDERSON Ld De/S pays out 47.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Government Properties Income Trust beats HENDERSON Ld De/S on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Government Properties Income Trust Company Profile

GOV is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States that are majority leased to government tenants and office properties in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. market area that are leased to government and private sector tenants. GOV is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

HENDERSON Ld De/S Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Store Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy. The Property Development segment develops and sells real estate properties. Its property portfolio primarily includes offices, shopping arcades, shopping malls, commercial complexes, and residential properties. The Property Leasing segment leases properties. The Department Store Operation segment operates and manages department stores. The Other Businesses segment operates and manages hotels; provides construction, finance, project management, property management, agency, and cleaning and security guard services; and trades in building materials, as well as disposes leasehold land. The Utility and Energy segment is involved in production, distribution, and marketing gas; and water supply and environmentally-friendly energy businesses. Henderson Land Development Company Limited was founded in 1976 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Henderson Land Development Company Limited is a subsidiary of Henderson Development Limited.

