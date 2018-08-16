Analyzing BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (BLMC) & CM Finance (CMFN)

CM Finance (OTCMKTS: BLMC) and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

CM Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. BILOXI MARSH LA/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. CM Finance pays out 87.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

50.3% of CM Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CM Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CM Finance and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CM Finance 54.18% 8.13% 4.52% BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -18.15% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CM Finance and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CM Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

CM Finance has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CM Finance and BILOXI MARSH LA/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CM Finance $31.01 million 3.97 $23.57 million $1.15 7.83 BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $100,000.00 220.00 -$670,000.00 N/A N/A

CM Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Summary

CM Finance beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

About BILOXI MARSH LA/SH

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

