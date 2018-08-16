Analyzing Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (APO) and Triangle Capital (TCAP)

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A (NYSE: TCAP) and Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Triangle Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Apollo Global Management LLC Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Triangle Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Triangle Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Global Management LLC Class A $2.61 billion 2.63 $629.10 million $3.57 9.54 Triangle Capital $123.00 million 4.61 -$28.65 million $1.55 7.61

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has higher revenue and earnings than Triangle Capital. Triangle Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Global Management LLC Class A, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Triangle Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Apollo Global Management LLC Class A pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Triangle Capital pays out 77.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Capital has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Triangle Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 0 2 7 0 2.78 Triangle Capital 3 4 2 0 1.89

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A presently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Triangle Capital has a consensus price target of $12.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.11%. Given Apollo Global Management LLC Class A’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Global Management LLC Class A is more favorable than Triangle Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Global Management LLC Class A and Triangle Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Global Management LLC Class A 19.59% 48.19% 16.83% Triangle Capital -17.98% 10.25% 5.54%

Summary

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A beats Triangle Capital on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Global Management LLC Class A Company Profile

Apollo Global Management LLC is a global alternative investment manager, which provides private equity, credit-oriented capital markets, and real estate. The company raises, invests and manages funds on pension and endowment funds as well as other institutional and individual investors. It operates through three business segments: Private Equity, Credit, and Real Estate. The Private Equity segment invests in control equity and related debt instruments, convertible securities, and distressed debt instruments. The Credit segment primarily invests in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure. The Real estate segment invests in legacy commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial first mortgage loans, mezzanine investments, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded by Marc Jeffrey Rowan and Joshua J. Harris in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Triangle Capital Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

