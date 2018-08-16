Analyzing Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B (ANCUF) and Smart & Final Stores (SFS)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B (NYSE: SFS) and Smart & Final Stores (NYSE:SFS) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of Smart & Final Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Smart & Final Stores shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and Smart & Final Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart & Final Stores 1 5 2 0 2.13

Smart & Final Stores has a consensus price target of $7.81, indicating a potential upside of 17.48%. Given Smart & Final Stores’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart & Final Stores is more favorable than Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and Smart & Final Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B 3.59% 28.40% 9.30% Smart & Final Stores -3.04% 5.62% 1.35%

Volatility and Risk

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart & Final Stores has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B and Smart & Final Stores’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Smart & Final Stores $4.57 billion 0.11 -$138.91 million $0.34 19.56

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart & Final Stores.

Summary

Smart & Final Stores beats Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc Class B

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. The company's convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings, as well as other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac's, Kangaroo, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz, Shell, Esso, and Re.Store. The company is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling cards, gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; and issuance of money orders and cashing cheques, as well as automatic teller machines and car wash services. As at April 30, 2017, it operated and licensed 10,869 convenience stores, which include 8,011 company-operated stores in North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia, as well as 1,700 stores, which are operated by independent operators under the Circle K banner in China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macau, Malaysia, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

About Smart & Final Stores

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company's stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies. It also provides various private label products under the First Street, Sun Harvest, Simply Value, La Romanella, Montecito, Iris, and Ambiance brands. The company sells its products to household and business customers; restaurants; caterers; and various other foodservice businesses, such as food trucks and coffee houses through vendors and suppliers. As of June 17, 2018, it operated 322 grocery and foodservice stores under the Smart & Final, Smart & Final Extra !, and Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores names in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Montana, and Utah, as well as 15 stores in Northwestern Mexico operated through a joint venture. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Commerce, California.

