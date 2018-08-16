Analysts Set Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Price Target at $41.30

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.30.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,804. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 29.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 48,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

