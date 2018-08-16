Analysts Set PTC Inc (PTC) Price Target at $99.67

PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Guggenheim began coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen set a $113.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on PTC to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 25,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total value of $2,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 594,529 shares in the company, valued at $55,219,853.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald K. Grierson sold 10,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $926,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,261,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,625 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,368. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $91.91. 813,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,425. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26. PTC has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $100.79.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $314.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.95 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc develops and delivers software products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: IoT Group, Solutions Group, and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things (IoT) applications and augmented reality (AR) experiences; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

