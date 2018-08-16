Analysts Set Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) PT at $12.33

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PIRS. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,366. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $306.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.66.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. research analysts anticipate that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

