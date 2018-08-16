Analysts Set Metro AG Preference Shares (B4B3) PT at $12.93

Shares of Metro AG Preference Shares (ETR:B4B3) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €12.93 ($14.69).

B4B3 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Commerzbank set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.50 ($17.61) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on Metro AG Preference Shares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

B4B3 stock opened at €11.96 ($13.59) on Monday. Metro AG Preference Shares has a fifty-two week low of €15.12 ($17.18) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($22.39).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of September 31, 2017, it operated 759 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names serving hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in 25 European and Asian countries.

