Analysts Set MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Target Price at $35.30

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.26.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MMYT traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 562,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,435. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of -0.07.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.20). MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

