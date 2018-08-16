Analysts Set Expectations for ADMA Biologics Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ADMA)

ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of ADMA Biologics in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 13th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ADMA Biologics’ Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $279.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.40. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 119.34% and a negative return on equity of 112.98%.

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman purchased 20,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $100,002.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,473.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 52,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.78 per share, for a total transaction of $249,998.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,479.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 78,222 shares of company stock worth $373,901 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,295.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 970,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after buying an additional 930,303 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $3,751,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 305.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 206,088 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 90,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $361,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

