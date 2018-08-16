Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNA) recently:

8/10/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

8/8/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They wrote, “We expect SEL-212 to show (1) superior efficacy, (2) better safety, and (3) less frequent dosing vs Krystexxa in the head-to-head study, giving SEL-212 a major commercial advantage.””

8/8/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $23.50 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

7/24/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Allena Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.88 on Thursday. Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 29.32, a quick ratio of 29.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $223.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 246.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is ALLN-177, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

