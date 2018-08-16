Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for PDF Solutions (PDFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS):

8/9/2018 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

8/3/2018 – PDF Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson.

8/2/2018 – PDF Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/26/2018 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/24/2018 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/13/2018 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/23/2018 – PDF Solutions was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

PDF Solutions stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,397. The company has a market capitalization of $319.80 million, a PE ratio of -236.75 and a beta of 1.21. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.95 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PDF Solutions in the second quarter worth about $139,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 25.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 43.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 27.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides infrastructure technologies and services to enhance yield and optimize performance of integrated circuits (IC) in the United States, Germany, Taiwan, China, and internationally. It offers manufacturing process solutions; volume manufacturing solutions; design-for-inspection (DFI) solutions; and design-for-manufacturability (DFM) solutions.

