Analysts Expect Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM) to Announce $0.26 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SFM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.47.

SFM opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.81. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $28.29.

In other news, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $25,664.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $271,035.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 69.9% during the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 405,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after buying an additional 166,909 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after buying an additional 66,930 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 67.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

