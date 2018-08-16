Analysts Expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Will Post Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) to announce $2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.68. PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.52 to $10.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PNC Financial Services Group.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Separately, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 1,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,283,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,169,000 after buying an additional 1,172,445 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,962,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,603,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,609,000 after buying an additional 437,808 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,520,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,971,000 after buying an additional 353,976 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 932.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 345,388 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $142.01 on Monday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $163.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.