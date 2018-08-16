Analysts Expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (JBHT) to Post $1.44 EPS

Brokerages expect J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.49. J B Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Loop Capital set a $151.00 target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.74.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $121.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $131.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.67%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $210,785.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,779.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.12, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,518 shares of company stock worth $10,523,177. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 361,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

