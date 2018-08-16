Analysts Expect FedEx Co. (FDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.91 Billion

Brokerages expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to post sales of $16.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.47 billion and the highest is $17.13 billion. FedEx posted sales of $15.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $71.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $71.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $74.84 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $74.10 billion to $75.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 19th. The shipping service provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.19. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on FedEx to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $248.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $216,966,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 209.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419,755 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $95,309,000 after buying an additional 284,134 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $62,966,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $58,442,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 53.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 696,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,226,000 after buying an additional 243,343 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $243.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,203. FedEx has a 12 month low of $204.69 and a 12 month high of $274.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment provides various shipping services for the delivery of packages and freight; international trade services specializing in customs brokerage, and ocean and air freight forwarding services; assistance with the customs-trade partnership against terrorism program; and customs clearance services, as well as an information tool that allows customers to track and manage imports.

