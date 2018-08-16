Analysts Expect CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will report full-year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.92.

NYSE CCI opened at $112.25 on Monday. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.60%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Grisanti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 777,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

