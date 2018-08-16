Analysts Expect BancFirst Co. (BANF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.77 Million

Analysts expect BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) to post sales of $96.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BancFirst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.20 million and the highest is $97.30 million. BancFirst reported sales of $86.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $382.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $383.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $402.20 million per share, with estimates ranging from $398.30 million to $407.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $95.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 24.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of BancFirst in a report on Friday, April 20th.

In related news, insider Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Starks sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $187,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $187,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $602,930. Company insiders own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst stock opened at $62.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $65.70.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

