Analysts Anticipate Summit Materials Inc (SUM) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.93. Summit Materials reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $549.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SUM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “$25.50” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens set a $24.00 price objective on Summit Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.41.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $19.79 on Monday. Summit Materials has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

In other Summit Materials news, COO Karl Watson bought 35,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $750,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $501,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $362,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,851.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,875. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,453,000 after acquiring an additional 612,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,899,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,172 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 17.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,862,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,881,000 after acquiring an additional 869,353 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 16.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,213,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,601,000 after acquiring an additional 598,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Summit Materials by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,181,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,344,000 after acquiring an additional 110,150 shares during the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

