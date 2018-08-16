Analysts Anticipate State Street Corp (STT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.02 Billion

Brokerages expect State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) to announce $3.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.00 billion. State Street reported sales of $2.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.10 billion to $12.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.90 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $12.62 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.46.

Shares of STT opened at $82.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. State Street has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $114.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $73,652,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of State Street by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 845,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after acquiring an additional 666,148 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. raised its position in shares of State Street by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,311,000 after acquiring an additional 631,562 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $29,761,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,398,000 after acquiring an additional 294,789 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

