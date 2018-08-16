Analysts Anticipate OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF) to Post $1.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to post $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. OneMain reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.82 million. OneMain had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on OMF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays set a $39.00 price target on shares of OneMain and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of OneMain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. OneMain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

In other news, Director Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 54,937,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 43.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 907.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

OMF traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. 542,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.68. OneMain has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $37.29.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

