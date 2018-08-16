Analysts Anticipate Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) to Post $1.99 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to post earnings of $1.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.05. Mcdonald’s posted earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $7.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 133.89%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $178.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $179,723,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 103.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,043,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $319,509,000 after buying an additional 1,040,636 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,483,955 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,052,941,000 after buying an additional 1,014,792 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 30.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,808,550 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $440,072,000 after buying an additional 652,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,853 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,616,000 after buying an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded up $2.05 on Friday, reaching $161.93. The company had a trading volume of 84,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

