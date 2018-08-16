Analysts Anticipate Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Will Post Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) will post $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Littelfuse posted earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full year earnings of $9.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $10.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Littelfuse.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.18. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $459.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In related news, SVP Ian Highley sold 12,118 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.80, for a total transaction of $2,663,536.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,789.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 150 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $34,089.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,163 shares in the company, valued at $946,083.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,093 shares of company stock worth $6,984,799. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFUS. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $205,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $220.68. 1,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,341. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $166.40 and a 1-year high of $238.10. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

