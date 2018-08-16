Analysts Anticipate Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ion Geophysical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.94. Ion Geophysical posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ion Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ion Geophysical.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.45). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million.

IO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Ion Geophysical stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 227,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Ion Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.85.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $194,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,635.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,588 shares of company stock worth $3,772,846 in the last 90 days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the first quarter worth $207,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical in the first quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ion Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

