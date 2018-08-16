Analysts Anticipate Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (GLRE) to Announce $0.04 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $25.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Greenlight Capital Re an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GLRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Leonard R. Goldberg purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,275.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 125.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 83.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 58.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,885 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.05. 377,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,030. The stock has a market cap of $484.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.85. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%. equities analysts anticipate that Greenlight Capital Re will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance products and services worldwide. Its frequency business comprises contracts containing small losses emanating from multiple events and enables the clients to increase their underwriting capacity; and severity business includes contracts with the potential for significant losses emanating from one event or various events.

