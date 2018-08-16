Analysts Anticipate Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH) to Post -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -0.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 12.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 126,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. 57.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company offers INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

