Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.14 Million

Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) will announce $547.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.10 million and the lowest is $539.46 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $437.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.43. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.07% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $519.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.59.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.48, for a total value of $13,924,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746 shares in the company, valued at $436,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,520 shares of company stock worth $39,986,276 over the last ninety days. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 9,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $265.58 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $169.61 and a 52-week high of $311.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Earnings History and Estimates for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

