Analysts Anticipate Aqua America Inc (WTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Aqua America also reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $211.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTR. ValuEngine raised Aqua America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aqua America in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

WTR stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $37.53. 23,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,585. Aqua America has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Aqua America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,474,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 274,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 57,255 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua America in the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry.

