Analysts Anticipate AC Immune SA (ACIU) to Announce ($0.26) EPS

Shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $24.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.26) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given AC Immune an industry rank of 113 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACIU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of AC Immune and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd.

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.65, a quick ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 2.24.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 133.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 million. research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AC Immune stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

