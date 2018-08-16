Amtech Systems (ASYS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

ASYS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Cowen set a $11.00 price target on shares of Amtech Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Amtech Systems has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $15.45. The company has a market capitalization of $77.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.28. Amtech Systems had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Amtech Systems will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fokko Pentinga sold 16,830 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $166,953.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,830 shares in the company, valued at $315,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Whang sold 5,000 shares of Amtech Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amtech Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,086,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,574,000 after buying an additional 227,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 186.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 99,807 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Amtech Systems by 35.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,127,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,824,000 after buying an additional 292,876 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Amtech Systems by 37.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 109,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29,705 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems in the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, LED, and semiconductor devices in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing segments. The Solar segment supplies thermal processing systems, including diffusion, plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition systems; and automation equipment comprising mass wafer transfer systems, sorters, long-boat transfer systems, load station elevators, buffers, and conveyers, as well as related parts and services.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.