Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation’s businesses are classified in three segments: Forged and Cast Rolls, Air and Liquid Processing, and Plastics Processing Machinery. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AP. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.35. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $108.05 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.93. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $18.59.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $127.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. research analysts forecast that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the second quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 20.9% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 58,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

