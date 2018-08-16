Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.20.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $59.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.10). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $107.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.92 million. analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Robert Dale Ezzell sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $384,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo J. Hill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.38 per share, for a total transaction of $96,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,984 shares in the company, valued at $918,445.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 65,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

