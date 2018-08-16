American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Stake Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AWK opened at $88.30 on Thursday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.79.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

