American Tower Corp (AMT) Position Boosted by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,465,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 3.7% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $211,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 110,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $198,784.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 198,810 shares of company stock valued at $28,393,839. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $149.54 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $130.37 and a one year high of $155.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.04). American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

