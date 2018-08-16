American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jay L. Schottenstein sold 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $47,053,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,072,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,880,269.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 140,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $3,139,947.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,427,775 shares of company stock worth $83,596,839. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of AEO opened at $26.79 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 47.41%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

