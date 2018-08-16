American Capital (ACAS) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about American Capital (NASDAQ:ACAS) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Capital earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 47.9026465286576 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of ACAS stock opened at $17.99 on Thursday. American Capital has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $18.05.

About American Capital

Acas LLC., formerly American Capital, Ltd. (American Capital) is a global asset manager and private equity firm. American Capital, both directly and through its asset management business, originates, underwrites and manages investments in middle market private equity, leveraged finance, real estate, energy and structured products.

