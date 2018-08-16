Ameri (AMRH) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.04

News stories about Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameri earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 47.4639432099566 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AMRH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.43. 97,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,128. Ameri has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91.

Get Ameri alerts:

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Ameri had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The business had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. research analysts predict that Ameri will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Giri Devanur sold 429,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $888,768.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameri Company Profile

AMERI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides SAP cloud and digital enterprise services worldwide. The company offers cloud services, including public, private, and hybrid SAP cloud services, as well as SAP HANA cloud migration and cloud automation solutions. It also provides digital services, such as Simple Advance Planning and Optimization mobile solution, a mobile application that offers sales professionals with real-time collaboration capabilities and customer data on their mobile devices; SAP IBP mobile app, which enables the real-time management and analysis of sales and operations planning related data from mobile devices; and robotic process automation that leverages the capability of artificially intelligent software agents for business process automation, as well as for reporting and analysis, and deliver insights into business functions by translating large data into structured reports.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.