Amber Road Inc (AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger Sells 20,000 Shares

Amber Road Inc (NYSE:AMBR) CEO James W. Preuninger sold 20,000 shares of Amber Road stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $178,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AMBR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.42. 92,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,504. The company has a market capitalization of $246.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.26. Amber Road Inc has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Amber Road (NYSE:AMBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. Amber Road had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. equities research analysts predict that Amber Road Inc will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMBR. Zacks Investment Research raised Amber Road from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Amber Road from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amber Road from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amber Road currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amber Road by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amber Road in the 1st quarter valued at about $565,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amber Road

Amber Road, Inc provides cloud-based global trade management (GTM) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's GTM solutions include modules for logistics contract and rate management; supply chain visibility and event management; international trade compliance; and global knowledge trade content database, supply chain collaboration with overseas factories and vendors, and duty management solutions to importers and exporters, nonvessel owning common carriers (resellers), and ocean carriers.

