Altair Engineering (ALTR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on ALTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.63.

NASDAQ:ALTR opened at $39.26 on Monday. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -62.32.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $20,058,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Brett R. Chouinard sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $2,507,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,106,420 shares of company stock valued at $70,417,621 over the last 90 days. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $16,950,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $3,943,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

