Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 157,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,109 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Piermont Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 53,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $927,776.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares in the company, valued at $61,771,807.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk sold 302,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $5,220,737.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,562,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,415,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,484,075 shares of company stock worth $25,642,341. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

HALO opened at $17.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.49. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.41 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33 and a beta of 1.93.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.49 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HALO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

