Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

NYSE AWP traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.25. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,080. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is capital appreciation. The Fund’s secondary investment objective is high current income. The Fund may invest in foreign securities, equity-linked structured notes, equity-linked securities and various other derivative instruments, which may be illiquid.

