Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) Holdings Trimmed by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class C comprises 2.2% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Smart Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. WealthShield LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,214.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1-year low of $903.40 and a 1-year high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 EPS. Alphabet Inc Class C’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 24 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total value of $11,391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “$1,186.96” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.