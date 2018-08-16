Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) in the last few weeks:

8/7/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Allscripts ended the second quarter on a tepid note. The company continued to gain from the core software, delivery, support and maintenance unit. Growth in revenue cycle services and the acquisition of McKesson’s EIS business have presented it a competitive edge. The recently closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to expand the company’s FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Management is also optimistic about the gain from the sale of OneContent, which was closed earlier this year. Moreover, a solid guidance encourages. On the flip side, a year-over-year decline in bookings raised concern. In fact, management expects to see some volatility in bookings in the quarters ahead. Additionally, Allscripts saw a significant contraction in margins. The company is also exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space adds to the woes. Allscripts has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

8/4/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/3/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $17.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “. We reiterate our Overweight rating on MDRX shares but lower our 12-month price target to $17 from $18. After the close, August 2, Allscripts reported 2Q18 results. Revenue was below our estimate but in line with FactSet consensus. Adjusted EPS was in line with our estimate. Bookings were disappointing, but the company held its 2018 guidance metrics. Notably, the company appears to be negotiating the sale of its stake in Netsmart, its behavioral IT unit. We had previously estimated that the company’s Netsmart stake was worth about $3 per share before any tax considerations.””

7/20/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/14/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Falling margins and soaring operating expenses are major concerns for Allscripts at the moment. The company is also exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space adds to the woes. As a result of all these factors, the company had a dull start to 2018 with lackluster sales performance. On the positive side, strong segmental revenues in the last reported quarter and a solid guidance for 2018 buoy optimism. Year-over-year rise in bookings is also a major positive. The company recently acquired HealthGrid, which will ensure a significant expansion of the company’s FollowMyHealth platform. Solid international ventures and innovation also hold promise. Moreover, Allscripts’ iPro Anesthesia will be implemented by Singapore-based SingHealth. Allscripts has outperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

6/22/2018 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $14.30. 66,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,876,198. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $16.13.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.93 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko bought 4,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 117,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,783.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $186,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $105,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $135,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $145,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

