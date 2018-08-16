Allion Tops One Day Volume of $85.00 (ALL)

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded 166.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 15th. Allion has a total market cap of $84,624.00 and $85.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Allion has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. One Allion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Allion Coin Profile

Allion is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all . The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com

Allion Coin Trading

Allion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Allion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

