Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Holdings Raised by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,376,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 163,177 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,746,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,447,000 after purchasing an additional 444,054 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,366,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,426,000 after purchasing an additional 264,317 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,822,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 150,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $366.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 10.92%. equities research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.