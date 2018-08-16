Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $157.56.

NASDAQ ALXN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,774. The stock has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.92. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.81 million. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Clancy sold 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $687,147.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,233,742.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Orloff sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $250,690.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,790 shares in the company, valued at $3,768,068.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7,677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,598 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 442,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,917,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,160,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,120,000 after acquiring an additional 428,033 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

